Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Telos alerts:

Institutional Trading of Telos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of TLS opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. Telos has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $657.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. Telos had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $50.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.