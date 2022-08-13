Telstra Co. Limited (ASX:TLS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Telstra Co. Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Telstra’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
Telstra Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
About Telstra
