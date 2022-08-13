Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tenaz Energy (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Tenaz Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUUF opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Tenaz Energy has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.02.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
