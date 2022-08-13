Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.55-$1.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TDC. Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.40.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 853,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,388. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 48.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Teradata by 5,917.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.