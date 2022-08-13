Teradyne (CNSX:TER) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Teradyne (CNSX:TER – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, April 18th.
Teradyne Stock Performance
About Teradyne
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradyne (TER)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.