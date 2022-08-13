Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Update

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,500 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the July 15th total of 849,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 406,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 95.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 39,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 38.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 934,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Ternium Stock Performance

About Ternium

Shares of Ternium stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $35.48. 239,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,180. Ternium has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34.

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.