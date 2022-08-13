TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Craig Hallum cut shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded TerrAscend from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TerrAscend has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.48.

TerrAscend Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $2.12 on Friday. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TerrAscend will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About TerrAscend

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

