TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Downgraded to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRSSF. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TerrAscend from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded TerrAscend from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TerrAscend has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.48.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

TerrAscend Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $2.12 on Friday. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TerrAscend will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.