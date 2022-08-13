Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the July 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Tesco from GBX 327 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.00.

Tesco Price Performance

Shares of TSCDY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 109,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,806. Tesco has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

See Also

