TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TESSCO Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,566. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 92,473 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

