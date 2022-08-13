Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 200,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.91. The stock has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

