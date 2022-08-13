The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 175,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,489,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,310,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.