The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 175,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
KO stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,489,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,310,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.50. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.