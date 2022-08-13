The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Price Target to $22.60

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.60 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in H&R Block by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.