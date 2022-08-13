The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Singular Genomics Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OMIC stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.18 and a current ratio of 22.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

Insider Transactions at Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Pellini purchased 26,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $88,552.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,289 shares in the company, valued at $327,653.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 45,866 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 40,171 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 429,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 165,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

