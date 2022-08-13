The Goldman Sachs Group Increases NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $20.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen set a $17.00 price target on NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.54.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

