The Goldman Sachs Group Increases NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $20.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen set a $17.00 price target on NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.54.
NeoGenomics Stock Performance
NeoGenomics stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.
Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.