The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price to $79.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRPT. Cowen dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Freshpet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.00.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 373.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

