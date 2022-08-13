The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the July 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Green Organic Dutchman Price Performance

TGODF remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,091. Green Organic Dutchman has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter. Green Organic Dutchman had a negative net margin of 174.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants and seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.