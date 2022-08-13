The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Short Interest Up 24.0% in July

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,780,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 10,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at RealReal

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532. 13.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in RealReal by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RealReal Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on REAL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,641,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. RealReal has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.30.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. RealReal’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

