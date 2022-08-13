The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.75.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Price Performance

Shares of RMR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,291. The company has a market cap of $926.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The RMR Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The RMR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 58.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The RMR Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.