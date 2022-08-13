The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Philip D. Fracassa Sells 8,484 Shares

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TKR opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $79.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 222.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

