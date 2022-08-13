Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Short Interest Update

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the July 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THNCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Thinkific Labs from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Thinkific Labs from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Thinkific Labs alerts:

Thinkific Labs Price Performance

Shares of Thinkific Labs stock remained flat at $1.29 on Friday. Thinkific Labs has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Thinkific Labs Company Profile

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

