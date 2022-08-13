thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,085,200 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 1,640,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 302.2 days.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock remained flat at $6.02 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.90.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

