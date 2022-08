TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

TLA Worldwide Plc (LON:TLA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02). TLA Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,672,752 shares trading hands.

TLA Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.70. The company has a market cap of ¬£2.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.09.

About TLA Worldwide

TLA Worldwide plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated talent representation and sports marketing company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Baseball Representation and Sports Marketing. The company assists the on-field activities of baseball players, including various aspects of a player's contract negotiation; assists the on-field and off-field activities of athletes; represents broadcasters and coaches in respect of their contract negotiations; and manages and produces events primarily in sports.

