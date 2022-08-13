TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Update

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

TMC the metals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCWW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 96,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,245. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16. TMC the metals has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.56.

