Tokemak (TOKE) Price Up 18.9% This Week

Tokemak (TOKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Tokemak coin can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00009090 BTC on exchanges. Tokemak has a total market capitalization of $36.24 million and approximately $583,886.00 worth of Tokemak was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tokemak has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tokemak Coin Profile

Tokemak is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2021. Tokemak’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,314,929 coins. Tokemak’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokemak

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokemak is designed to create sustainable DeFi liquidity and capital-efficient markets through a convenient decentralized market-making protocol. Discord | Medium “

