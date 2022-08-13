Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Up 31.6% in July

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on Tomra Systems ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

TMRAY stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. 9,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. Tomra Systems ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.04.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

