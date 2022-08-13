Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOPS opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Top Ships has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

