Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Stock Price Down 1%

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 17,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 30,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

TORXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

