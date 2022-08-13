TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.44.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TAC opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 582,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 165,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also

