TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.44.
TransAlta Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of TAC opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.
TransAlta Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 582,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 165,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
