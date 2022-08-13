Transcodium (TNS) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Transcodium (TNS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $33,592.07 and $33.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,419.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00128194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00064514 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

