Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TZOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Travelzoo from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo Stock Down 1.6 %

TZOO opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.39. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $45,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,499,703 shares in the company, valued at $30,552,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $45,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,499,703 shares in the company, valued at $30,552,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $120,293 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.