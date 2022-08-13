Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TREVF shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.36.

Trevali Mining Stock Down 2.4 %

Trevali Mining stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,029. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

