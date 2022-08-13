Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$17.95.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$15.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$12.20 and a 52-week high of C$21.58.

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$175.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.