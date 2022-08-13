Trifast (LON:TRI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $111.59

Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.59 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 93.69 ($1.13). Trifast shares last traded at GBX 98.80 ($1.19), with a volume of 40,138 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.15. The firm has a market cap of £130.52 million and a PE ratio of 1,370.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.70. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

