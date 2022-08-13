Truist Financial Lowers Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CORT. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CORT opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,456.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $561,964.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 384,980 shares of company stock valued at $9,895,043 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,833,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,289,000 after acquiring an additional 63,355 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,047,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.