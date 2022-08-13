Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Up 16.0% in July

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCNNF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$65.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 121,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. Trulieve Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.