Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 158 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Match Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.06. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

