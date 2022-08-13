Trust Asset Management LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

