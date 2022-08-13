Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 76.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.75.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $506.71 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $437.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.85. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.44%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

