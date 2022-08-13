TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Up 18.2% in July

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,100 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 259,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRST shares. TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $59,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,270.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,230 shares of company stock worth $104,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

TRST stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.36. 92,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,184. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $676.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 36.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 39.55%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

