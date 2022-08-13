Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Twilio Stock Up 1.5 %

TWLO stock opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $373.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $285,000. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $1,678,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

