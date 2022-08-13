Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BTIG Research to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
TWLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.20.
Twilio Stock Up 1.5 %
TWLO stock opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $77.14 and a 52 week high of $373.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio
In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $285,000. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $1,678,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.