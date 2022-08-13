Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Hits $0.0165 on Exchanges

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 42% against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $164,077.36 and approximately $84.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038031 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

