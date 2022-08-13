Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Stephens

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.97.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 553,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,626,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,012,000 after buying an additional 97,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $662,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

