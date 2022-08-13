U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

USPH stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.04. The stock had a trading volume of 107,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.68.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Motsenbocker acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.29 per share, with a total value of $46,145.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

