UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in July

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 702,600 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 592,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,026.0 days.

UCB Stock Performance

UCB stock remained flat at $76.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.33. UCB has a 12-month low of $75.95 and a 12-month high of $122.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of UCB from €120.00 ($122.45) to €111.00 ($113.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of UCB from €90.00 ($91.84) to €86.00 ($87.76) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($112.24) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

