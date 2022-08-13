Unicly Genesis Collection Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market capitalization of $33,883.49 and approximately $56.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038069 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Genesis Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.