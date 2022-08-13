Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $161.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038069 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
Receive News & Updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.