Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Up 54.6% in July

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the July 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

UNCY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 32,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,756. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. Unicycive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.19.

Unicycive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Unicycive Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

