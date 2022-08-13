UniFarm Trading Down 8.4% This Week (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniFarm has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. UniFarm has a total market cap of $113,380.90 and approximately $43,128.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038031 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
UniFarm Profile
UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling UniFarm
