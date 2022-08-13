UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.66 million. UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on USER shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of UserTesting to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of USER traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,545. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

