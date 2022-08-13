Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Utz Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 1,073,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In other news, COO Cary Devore acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,305.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

